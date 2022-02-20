Congress Will Form Govt in Uttarakhand, Request Sonia Gandhi to Decide CM Face: Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday claimed that the Congress party will form government in the state and said he will request Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the chief ministerial candidate. Speaking to reporters, the senior Congress leader said, “Congress party is going to form the government in Uttarakhand. People have voted for development. This development (voting) has happened in favour of Congress. Knowing this, the BJP is tense and anxious. It clearly shows that BJP is going to lose elections in the state.”

“We will request our party president Sonia Gandhi to decide the CM. Our CM will be the one whom people want,” Rawat added.

Rawat had earlier claimed that nobody in the Congress had any objections to his name as the chief ministerial candidate. He also told a TV channel that he would “either be chief minister or sit at home". On Rawat’s remark, former Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh said the choice of the chief minister is the prerogative of the party high command, and its decision will be accepted by all.

Assembly elections in Uttarakhand were held on February 14 to elect 70 members of its assembly. Voter turnout in was 65.37 per cent, the Election Commission said. The counting will take place on March 10.

