Congress Will Form Next Govt, Rahul Will be PM: Sachin Sawant

: The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday claimed its government will be formed at the Centre after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and that party chief Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister.State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said this while reacting to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's comments in a section of media that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, BSP head Mayawati and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will be the top contenders for the prime minister's post if the NDA does not get the required numbers.Pawar also mentioned in his remarks that Gandhi on many occasions earlier ruled himself out of the prime ministerial race.Reacting to it, Sawant in a statement said, "The Congress is getting good response and support all over the country. The next government will be led by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be the prime minister."Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut also rejected Pawar's claim, asserting that the leaders mentioned by the NCP chief will not become the country's prime minister.