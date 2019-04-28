English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Will Form Next Govt, Rahul Will be PM: Sachin Sawant
State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant's comments come after NCP chief Sharad Pawar's said that Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, BSP chief Mayawati and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will be the top contenders for the PM post.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Raj Babbar during a public meeting at Mandi Samiti Ground, Jarar, in Agra district. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday claimed its government will be formed at the Centre after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and that party chief Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister.
State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said this while reacting to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's comments in a section of media that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, BSP head Mayawati and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will be the top contenders for the prime minister's post if the NDA does not get the required numbers.
Pawar also mentioned in his remarks that Gandhi on many occasions earlier ruled himself out of the prime ministerial race.
Reacting to it, Sawant in a statement said, "The Congress is getting good response and support all over the country. The next government will be led by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be the prime minister."
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut also rejected Pawar's claim, asserting that the leaders mentioned by the NCP chief will not become the country's prime minister.
State Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said this while reacting to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's comments in a section of media that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, BSP head Mayawati and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will be the top contenders for the prime minister's post if the NDA does not get the required numbers.
Pawar also mentioned in his remarks that Gandhi on many occasions earlier ruled himself out of the prime ministerial race.
Reacting to it, Sawant in a statement said, "The Congress is getting good response and support all over the country. The next government will be led by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi will be the prime minister."
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut also rejected Pawar's claim, asserting that the leaders mentioned by the NCP chief will not become the country's prime minister.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailers This Week: Fans Elated with Salman Khan's Bharat, Chris Hemsworth is New MIB Agent
- Thor and Khaleesi Had an Epic Face-Off on Twitter and Netizens Were Left Gasping
- Avengers Endgame Rewriting Box Office Records in India, Earns Historic Rs 104 Cr in Two Days
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results