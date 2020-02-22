Congress Will Try and Convince Sena on CAA Issue, Says Maharashtra MLA

Mangaluru: The Congress will try to convince Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on issues relating to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urge him not to implement it, party's Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique said here on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, Siddique, the youngest MLA of Maharashtra, who is on a visit to the city, said the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra will make its stand clear on the CAA in the Assembly session beginning on Monday.

Thackeray, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, had said that no citizen of India needs to be scared of the Act.

Siddique said the Maharashtra government has already taken several steps to create job opportunities. He wanted to develop his constituency through empowering youth.

The MLA, on his maiden visit to he city, said he wants to emulate some of the concepts by which Mangaluru became an educational hub. Dakshina Kannada district Congress committee president Harish Kumar, MLC, was present.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.