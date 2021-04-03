Congress Will Win 101 Seats to Form Govt in Assam, Asserts Randeep Surjewala

By securing 101 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, the Congress-led ‘Mahajot’ would form the government on May 5 and in the first session of the Vidhan Sabha, it would initiate the process of implementing its ‘five guarantees’ for the state, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed here on Friday.

Surjewala said that after the first two phases of polling in Assam on March 27 and April 1, it has become evident that the Congress-led ‘Mahajot’ (grand alliance) would win 101 seats and the state would welcome a new Chief Minister after May 2, when the results will be declared.

“The people of Assam have gone in the right direction in the first two phases of polling and will show BJP the door this time. The people tested the so-called ï¿½double-engine’ government for five years and found that the ruling BJP has not only deprived Assam of any tangible development, but it also destroyed its socio-cultural fabric," Surjewala told the media.

“Assam Congress’ five guarantees’ will prove to be a milestone for the state," he said.

The Congress leader also said that the BJP government has continuously tried to portray itself as a winning political party.

“Whereas the truth is the complete opposite. After the 2014 elections, the BJP has not won big in any of the major state elections, apart from Uttar Pradesh," he said.

“Whether it is Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerela, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, or from Manipur to Goa, despite not garnering a majority in some states, the BJP has managed to muscle its way to power," he claimed.

The AICC General Secretary said that the BJP was on the verge of defeat in Gujarat, while it formed the government “on crutches in Bihar and resorted to buying MLAs in Madhya Pradesh".

“It is clear from the facts that wherever the BJP has formed the government, it is on crutches, while the rest of the states have completely rejected them. The situation in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are not hidden from anyone," Surjewala said, sharing electoral statistics.

He alleged that the BJP only means one thing “blackmailing opponents, jeopardizing democracy and plundering".

“The people of Assam now understand the dirty tricks being employed by the BJP — how it is breaching the trust of the people and demeaning their mandate," he said.