Congress Will Win All Four Assembly Bypolls, Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

As in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the people of the state would once again reject the regressive and divisive politics of the opposition parties, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said.

IANS

Updated:September 21, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Congress Will Win All Four Assembly Bypolls, Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.
Ludhiana: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the Congress would easily win bypolls to all the four Assembly seats in the state. The polling for the bypolls is scheduled on October 21 and the counting of the ballots will be held on October 24.

Talking informally with mediapersons after inaugurating a two-day Pashupaalan Mela here, Amarinder Singh said the party was fully geared to contest the upcoming by-elections on the back of the government's progressive and welfare programmes and schemes.

The people of state would once again put their seal of electoral approval on the Congress, which had proved through its past two and a half years of governance that it was the only party equipped to ensure the development of Punjab. As in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the people of the state would once again reject the regressive and divisive politics of the opposition parties, he added.

While the bypoll to Mukerian Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its Rajnish Babbi of the Congress, those to Jalalabad, Dhaka and Phagwara were necessitated after their MLAs vacated the constituencies.

The Jalalabad Assembly seat was vacated by former deputy chief minister and Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal; Dhaka seat by AAP's H.S. Phoolka and Phagwara by BJP's Som Parkash.

The Congress has 78 legislators in a House of 117.

