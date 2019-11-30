Congress Will Win at Least 12 Seats in Karnataka Bypolls, Return to Power, Says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: CLP leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed that his party will win at least 12 seats, if not all the 15, in the December 5 bypolls and a political change in the state will then be inevitable.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader also accused the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state of doing nothing for the flood victims.

"We (Congress) are going to win at least 12 seats. No wonder if we win 15 seats. If we win 12 seats, how can the BJP government survive? Yediyurappa has to resign. Then, political change will be inevitable," Siddaramaiah told reporters at Kokatanur in Athani assembly constituency in Belagavi district.

The former chief minister claimed there was a strong undercurrent in the state in favour of the Congress as the people have made up their mind to teach the defectors a lesson.

He was talking to reporters while campaigning for Gajanana Mangasuli, the Congress candidate from Athani.

The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to 15 constituencies to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which would still have two vacant seats —Maski and R R Nagar.

The Congress-JDS coalition ministry had collapsed in July, following the rebellion by 17 disqualified MLAs.

Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S).

The BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies.

To a question on Yediyurappas warning that defamation case will be filed against him for making statements alleging that the disqualified MLAs were bought over by his party, the Congress leader welcomed it saying it will give him an opportunity to expose them.

"They (BJP) are afraid of me. Whom should anyone target when they know who is causing them damage? That is why they have to target me. I am ready to face all of them. If the BJP or the JD(S) targets me, then also I am not going to get scared, the former chief minister said.

