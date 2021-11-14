UP Polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Rules Out Alliance, Says 'Congress Will Win on Its Own'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday ruled out any chances of a pre-poll alliance with other political parties for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due next year. “If Congress has to win, it will win on its own," the 49-year-old said.

Addressing the Congress party’s ‘Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022’ in Bulandshahr, Gandhi, said, “We will nominate only Congress workers for all Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats."

Last month, Samajwadi Party (the main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh) chief Akhilesh Yadav had told CNN-News18, “Our experience of alliances with bigger parties had been bitter. We therefore now look forward to bringing in smaller parties together and not the bigger ones."

“I don’t think SP will have any alliance with Congress or BSP," he asserted.

Facing an uphill task of consolidating its support base in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress recently promised 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming assembly elections slated for early next year. Priyanka said the decision is aimed at making women, who constitute roughly half the vote bank, a “full-fledged partner in power".

The AICC general secretary has been tasked with regaining the party’s lost ground in the political heartland. Congress could win only seven seats in the 403-member UP house in 2017 polls.

