English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress Worker Alleges He Was Threatened by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Sayad Faizan of Congress, accused Amanatullah Khan of threatening him on August 9.
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.
Loading...
New Delhi: A Congress worker has filed a complaint with the police alleging that he was threatened by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan at an event in New Delhi.
Police said they have registered a case and are probing the matter.
Sayad Faizan accused Khan of threatening him on August 9.
The police has revealed that he claimed that Khan's associate threw a tub at him, injuring his right thumb.
There is no video evidence of the alleged incident and no CCTV was installed at the spot, they said.
In January also, Faizan had accused Khan of thrashing him.
Also Watch
Police said they have registered a case and are probing the matter.
Sayad Faizan accused Khan of threatening him on August 9.
The police has revealed that he claimed that Khan's associate threw a tub at him, injuring his right thumb.
There is no video evidence of the alleged incident and no CCTV was installed at the spot, they said.
In January also, Faizan had accused Khan of thrashing him.
Also Watch
-
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Remembering Sridevi: Her Iconic Looks Will Inspire Generations To Come
- Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe: Here is What Kriti Sanon Has In Store for You in Stree
- All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Hyundai Creta Facelift: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018 - Specs, Price and Features
- Drake Calls Suniel Shetty Legend on Birthday Throwback Picture by Athiya Shetty
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...