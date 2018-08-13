GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Congress Worker Alleges He Was Threatened by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

accused Amanatullah Khan of threatening him on August 9.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2018, 8:15 AM IST
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.
New Delhi: A Congress worker has filed a complaint with the police alleging that he was threatened by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan at an event in New Delhi.

Police said they have registered a case and are probing the matter.

Sayad Faizan accused Khan of threatening him on August 9.

The police has revealed that he claimed that Khan's associate threw a tub at him, injuring his right thumb.

There is no video evidence of the alleged incident and no CCTV was installed at the spot, they said.

In January also, Faizan had accused Khan of thrashing him.

