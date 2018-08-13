Congress Worker Alleges He Was Threatened by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

A Congress worker has filed a complaint with the police alleging that he was threatened by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan at an event in New Delhi.Police said they have registered a case and are probing the matter.Sayad Faizan accused Khan of threatening him on August 9.The police has revealed that he claimed that Khan's associate threw a tub at him, injuring his right thumb.There is no video evidence of the alleged incident and no CCTV was installed at the spot, they said.In January also, Faizan had accused Khan of thrashing him.