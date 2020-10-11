Congress Worker Manhandled as She Protests against Nominating 'Rape Accused' for Deoria Bypolls

A ruckus was caught on camera inside the Congress party office in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, when a woman was manhandled after she allegedly threw a bouquet at national secretary and Purvanchal co-in-charge Sachin Nayak in protest against the decision to give a ticket to a "rape accused" leader for the upcoming bypolls.

Tara Devi, who has been associated with the Congress party for the past four years, alleged that she was manhandled after she objected to giving a ticket to Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, a rape accused. She said that she had come to meet Nayak to oppose the party’s decision to nominate a tainted candidate, however, she was manhandled by the male workers.

The Deoria assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP MLA Janmejaya Singh. The bypolls for the seat will be held on November 3, this year.

The Congress announced Tripathi as its candidate after a meeting on Saturday. Devi reached the office and threw the bouquet at Nayak, following which she began protesting.

Three other women were also manhandled, she alleged.

Meanwhile, Tripathi has rubbished Devi’s allegations, calling them “baseless”. He said that he was not convicted in any case.

However, taking cognizance of the incident, UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that strict action will be taken against those responsible and soon an announcement regarding the matter will be made by the party.