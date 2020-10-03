Congress Workers Gherao Smriti Irani in Varanasi After ‘Politics on Rape’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Smriti Irani’s cavalcade was stopped and the Amethi MP was heckled by Congress workers in Varanasi on Saturday after she lashed out at Rahul Gandhi’s planned visit to Hathras as “politics on rape”

Addressing a press conference, Irani said action against rapists of the 20-year-old deceased Dalit woman will be taken after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submits its report.

“Everyone should oppose and protest such heinous crimes. I have requested the CM (Yogi Adityanath) to take action. Two officials have been suspended. I am sure that action will be taken after the SIT submits its report. Modi government has always protected the rights of the women and their future. Appropriate action will be taken against the accused by the Yogi Adityanath government.”

Irani added that women from the Samajwadi Party had met her personally to request that the victim’s name not be revealed on social media.

In a dig at Rahul Gandhi, she said, “In a democratic country, everyone has understood the politics of the Congress party. Hence we were elected in 2014. If anyone wants to play politics on rape, I cannot stop him.”

Shortly after, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at Irani.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".