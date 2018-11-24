Congress Workers in Raipur Guard EVMs To Thwart Attempts of Hacking

: The polling for the Assembly Elections in Raipur may be over, but for some Congress party workers, matters continue to remain tensed. In a case of self-imposed vigilantism, the workers have pledged to guard the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) personally till the date of counting.According to a report by the news agency ANI, Raipur Congress Chief Vikas Upadhyay has explained that even though they have faith in the security personnel responsible for guarding the machines, the party workers have decided to go an extra mile this time in order to thwart all attempts of rigging.“There is Bharatiya Janata Party government in both Centre and State so to ensure more safety our party workers are monitoring this place round the clock,” he said.Citing instances of mishandling of EVMs during Karnataka and Gujrat polls as the reason behind their doubts, the party chief said that the workers will continue to remain on guard.The first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh was conducted on November 12, whereas the second phase was on November 20. The counting of votes will be taking place on December 11.