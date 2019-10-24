Take the pledge to vote

Congress Workers Must Believe Quiet Patriotism Can Defeat Muscular Nationalism: P Chidambaram

Taking a swipe at the BJP, former Union home minister P Chidambaram, who is in ED custody in a corruption case, said that miracles can happen if people shed their fear.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
Congress Workers Must Believe Quiet Patriotism Can Defeat Muscular Nationalism: P Chidambaram
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said party workers must believe that the BJP can be defeated in elections as calm and quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the former Union home minister, who is in ED custody in a corruption case, said that miracles can happen if people shed their fear.

"Congress workers must believe that the BJP can be defeated in an election. Calm and quiet patriotism can defeat muscular nationalism," he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram, who has been lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX media case and is now in Enforcement Directorate custody, said he had asked his family to tweet on his behalf..

In the first Assembly elections after the BJP's triumph in the Lok Sabha polls in May, the saffron party's electoral juggernaut met with some resistance in Maharashtra and Haryana with a resurgent Congress performing creditably in the northern state.

The BJP-Shiv Sena coalition was on Thursday on course to retain power albeit with a reduced majority in Maharashtra where the opposition Congress-NCP alliance put up a good show while BJP-ruled Haryana appeared headed for a hung assembly and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala set to become the kingmaker.

