Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Workers Pelt Stones at Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary's Car in Rajasthan

No one was injured in the incident but window panes of the minister's vehicle and a police jeep were damaged.

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress Workers Pelt Stones at Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary's Car in Rajasthan
File photo of Kailash Choudhary.

Barmer: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary faced the ire of Congress workers who allegedly pelted stones at his car while he along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal were on their way to attend a religious function in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday night, police said.

The Congress workers were targeting Beniwal who had levelled corruption charges on the state revenue minister Harish Chaudhary, they said. No one was injured in the incident but window panes of the minister's vehicle and a police jeep were damaged, police said.

Talking to reporters in Barmer on Tuesday, Beniwal had levelled corruption charges on Chaudhary which annoyed Congress workers. Beniwal and Union minister Kailash Chaudhary were scheduled to attend a religious function at a temple in Baytoo area of Barmer at night. When they reached there, some of the Congress workers pelted stones at the vehicle, police said.

Baytoo is the assembly constituency of the state revenue minister Harish Chaudhary. "There was resentment among the Congress workers. They assembled near Baytoo last night saying they will not let the MP attend the function.

"They were initially pacified. Senior police officers were also present but when the vehicles arrived, some of the Congress workers pelted stones at the vehicle of the union minister in which RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal was also present," SP Barmer Sharad Chowdhary said.

He said the situation was brought under control and both the leaders attended the function amid police security. After the function was over, the minister stayed at Balotara town in Barmer while the RLP MP from Nagaur was escorted by the police to the Jodhpur border.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he added. Hanuman Beniwal's RLP is an NDA alliance partner. He had contested and won the Lok Sabha election from the Nagaur seat as the alliance candidate last year while BJP's Kailash Chaudhary represents Barmer constituency in the Lok sabha.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram