Congress Workers Put up Posters in Indore Attacking BJP for Promising Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar

Indore: After the BJP in its Maharashtra election manifesto promised to nominate VD Savarkar for the Bharat Ratna, the Congress party on Saturday put up posters in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in protest against such a move, describing him as a "traitor of the freedom movement".

One of the posters put up at the Regal Square in the city said, "Bharat Mata! Forgive them (BJP)... give them intellect". It also urged 'Bharat Mata' to pardon the BJP, while wishing for sanity for the saffron party's leaders.

When staff of the Indore Municipal Corporation visited the site to remove the posters, Congress workers got into a heated argument with them and allegedly even threatened them. The posters were removed after the intervention of senior administrative officers and deployment of police in the area.

In its manifesto released earlier his week for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP promised to propose the names of Savarkar, and social workers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule for the prestigious Bharat Ratna.

