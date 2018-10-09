Congress Workers Throw Tomatoes at Odisha Transport Minister's Cavalcade

Opposition Congress workers on Tuesday hurled tomatoes targetting Odisha transport minister Nrusingha Sahu during a visit to Rajnagar in Kendrapara district.The minister was on his way to Rajnagar to attend a meeting for distribution of ration cards of the state government's own food security scheme to beneficiaries when agitated Congress workers resorted to tomatoes throwing near Trinath Bazan in Rajnagar.The incident was shown in regional TV channels.The Congress workers were registering their protest against the minister’s visit and alleged that food security beneficiaries were selected on the basis of favour shown by the ruling party.They alleged that genuine and deserving beneficiaries who should have figured in the list of beneficiaries, were left out while people owing allegiance to ruling BJD sneaked into the list on directions from local BJD leaders.Around hundred Congress workers have been taken under preventive custody on the charge of obstructing the minister’s cavalcade. However, we are yet to officially receive reports of tomatoes being thrown at the cavalcade, said Kendrapara SP Niti Sekhar.