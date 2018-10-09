English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Workers Throw Tomatoes at Odisha Transport Minister's Cavalcade
The Congress workers alleged that food security beneficiaries were selected on the basis of favour shown by the ruling party.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Kendrapara (Odisha): Opposition Congress workers on Tuesday hurled tomatoes targetting Odisha transport minister Nrusingha Sahu during a visit to Rajnagar in Kendrapara district.
The minister was on his way to Rajnagar to attend a meeting for distribution of ration cards of the state government's own food security scheme to beneficiaries when agitated Congress workers resorted to tomatoes throwing near Trinath Bazan in Rajnagar.
The incident was shown in regional TV channels.
The Congress workers were registering their protest against the minister’s visit and alleged that food security beneficiaries were selected on the basis of favour shown by the ruling party.
They alleged that genuine and deserving beneficiaries who should have figured in the list of beneficiaries, were left out while people owing allegiance to ruling BJD sneaked into the list on directions from local BJD leaders.
Around hundred Congress workers have been taken under preventive custody on the charge of obstructing the minister’s cavalcade. However, we are yet to officially receive reports of tomatoes being thrown at the cavalcade, said Kendrapara SP Niti Sekhar.
The minister was on his way to Rajnagar to attend a meeting for distribution of ration cards of the state government's own food security scheme to beneficiaries when agitated Congress workers resorted to tomatoes throwing near Trinath Bazan in Rajnagar.
The incident was shown in regional TV channels.
The Congress workers were registering their protest against the minister’s visit and alleged that food security beneficiaries were selected on the basis of favour shown by the ruling party.
They alleged that genuine and deserving beneficiaries who should have figured in the list of beneficiaries, were left out while people owing allegiance to ruling BJD sneaked into the list on directions from local BJD leaders.
Around hundred Congress workers have been taken under preventive custody on the charge of obstructing the minister’s cavalcade. However, we are yet to officially receive reports of tomatoes being thrown at the cavalcade, said Kendrapara SP Niti Sekhar.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Navneet Nishan on Alok Nath: Dealt With Four Years of Harassment by Slapping the Man in Question
- All-New Honda CR-V SUV Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 28.15 Lakh
- 'It's A Really Scary Time For Men Right Now': This Song Reminds You It's ALWAYS Been A Scary Time For Women
- The Mystery Behind the Flashing Lights of Empire State Building May Have Been Eminem
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...