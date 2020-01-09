Congress Working Committee Likely to Meet Friday to Discuss Students' Protests, Violence in JNU
The Congress has come out against the amended Citizenship Act and has supported students' agitation in various educational campuses across the country.
Students stage a protest at main gate of JNU over Sunday's violence, in New Delhi, on January 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet on Friday to discuss the party's strategy and the political situation arising out of the students' protests and violence in the JNU campus.
According to sources, the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, will meet on January 11 and give shape to the party's strategy in the wake of widespread student protests over
amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Population Register (NPR).
The agenda for the meeting has not been formalised yet and no formal invitation has been sent to CWC members, sources said.
