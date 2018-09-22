Congress Working Committee Meeting Likely in Wardha on Gandhi’s 150 Birth Anniversary

In a historic move, the Congress is likely to hold the Congress Working Committee’s meeting in Wardha on October 2 this year. The meetings have generally been held in New Delhi till now. This decision is likely taken in the event of this year being Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.Wardha is a place where Mahatma Gandhi resided from 1936 till his death. “Rahul Gandhi will visit Sevagram on October 2,” a senior Congress leader told CNN-News18.The decision has not yet been officially announced. The schedule has not yet been decided.“This October 2 is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. So the Congress party will hold different programmes on that occasion. Our programmes will begin from Wardha. All our senior party leaders will be in Wardha on that day,” a senior leader said.The symbolism around Mahatma Gandhi has been used by the BJP till now. In a bid to promote Swacchh Bharat Abhiyaan, several plans have already been made around the date.This decision by the Congress is being seen as the party’s attempt to reclaim Gandhi. “Mahatma Gandhi has always been a part of the Congress movement. There are no two ways about it. If the BJP has been trying to stake claim to Gandhiji, it does not make sense. If they want to do something to wash their hands off something, that is a different thing. Everybody knows of Nathuram Godse,” said the senior leader.The Congress Working Committee consists of 15 top Congress leaders. In the meeting, the leaders discuss current national issues of importance, and decide the party’s stand on them.Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Gandhi Ashram at Sevagram in the morning of October 2. Post-lunch, top Congress leaders are expected to hold a meeting there. The Congress is also likely to plan a rally on the same day, but it has not yet been decided.