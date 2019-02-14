English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Working Committee to Meet in Ahmedabad on February 26
Top leaders of Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and other CWC members are expected to remain present during the crucial meet ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AICC said.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: The next meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held in Ahmedabad on February 26 in the presence of all the key party leaders.
The announcement was made on Thursday by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) through a communique.
"It has been decided to convene a meeting of CWC on February 26 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat to discuss the current political scenario and progress made for the upcoming general elections," it said.
Top leaders of Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and other CWC members are expected to remain present during the crucial meet ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AICC said.
The announcement came on the day Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Valsad district in Gujarat.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The announcement was made on Thursday by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) through a communique.
"It has been decided to convene a meeting of CWC on February 26 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat to discuss the current political scenario and progress made for the upcoming general elections," it said.
Top leaders of Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and other CWC members are expected to remain present during the crucial meet ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AICC said.
The announcement came on the day Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Valsad district in Gujarat.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gets Rave Reviews, Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love Fails
- Zoya Akhtar Hits Back at Kangna Ranaut, Says 'I Don't Understand Her Accusations, People Appreciate Her Work'
- Isn’t It Romantic Movie Review: Prisoner of the Stereotypes It Makes Fun Of
- Mahindra XUV300 vs Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Spec Comparison - Features, Engine and More
- Here's How Kartik Aaryan is Celebrating Valentine's Day, Sara Ali Khan are You Listening?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results