Congress Working Committee to Meet in Ahmedabad on February 26

Top leaders of Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and other CWC members are expected to remain present during the crucial meet ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AICC said.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
Congress Working Committee to Meet in Ahmedabad on February 26
Picture for representation.
Ahmedabad: The next meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held in Ahmedabad on February 26 in the presence of all the key party leaders.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) through a communique.

"It has been decided to convene a meeting of CWC on February 26 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat to discuss the current political scenario and progress made for the upcoming general elections," it said.

Top leaders of Congress, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh and other CWC members are expected to remain present during the crucial meet ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AICC said.

The announcement came on the day Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Valsad district in Gujarat.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
