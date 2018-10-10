Congress Yatra Tracing Lord Ram’s Steps in Poll-bound MP Halted, Party Calls it Assault on Bhakts

A political slugfest broke out in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday after Congress’ Ram Van Gaman Path yatra was brought to a screeching halt by the Dindori district administration, which impounded the chariot.Acting on a complaint that the yatra, which is meant to trace the steps of Lord Ram as he went into exile, was attempting to fan religious sentiments and galvanise voters against a particular party, the administration also booked the yatra’s convener and Congress leader Harishankar Shukla over poll code violation.SDM Dindori Bahmraulia said that the administration had received a complaint on Tuesday and found the allegations to be prima facie true.He added that section 144 of CrPC was imposed post announcement of polls on October 6 and it made it mandatory for the yatra organsiers to take prior permission, which they did not seek.Congress, terming the yatra purely religious in nature and apolitical, said the action was taken at the behest of ruling BJP.Upset over administrative action, Shukla had threatened to stage sit in at the police station concerned where the chariot was seized, alongside seers singing Ramdhun and bahajans. He said the poll code violation was out of question as the chariot had no Congress symbol and seers were accompanying the yatra.Shukla said that policemen who confiscated the chariot said that more than ten persons were seated on the chariot in violation of section 144 of CrPC. “If this is the case, then what would happen to Durga puja immersion processions?” he asked.The yatra, which was scheduled to pass through Vindhya, Mahakaushal and Bundelkhand regions, was flagged off on October 2 from Chitrakoot.Calling the halt to the yatra an assault on Rambhakts, Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said the BJP has stooped to a new low by “resorting to political vendetta even against Lord Ram,”Oza even demanded registration of case against BJP leaders for hurting religious sentiments and accused BJP of overlooking Lord Ram in MP.Claiming that model code of conduct was in force in MP, the BJP asked Congress to take its complaints to election commission and spare it from mud-slinging.​