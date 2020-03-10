English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Congress Youth Chief Thanks Sonia Gandhi for Expelling Jyotiraditya Scindia Amid MP Crisis

Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV with Rahul Gandhi. (Twitter/Srinivas BV)

Soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, disgruntled Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas BV on Tuesday slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, and thanked party chief Sonia Gandhi for expelling the former Guna MP "who was promoting anti-party activities and factionalism".


Soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, disgruntled Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, saying it was now time for him to move on.

Gandhi, however, immediately expelled him from the Congress for "anti-party activities", as the crisis looming over the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh deepened.

"The history of 1857 and 1967 was once again repeated," Srinivas B V said, referring to the 1857 Revolt against East India Company and the role of the Scindia royals back then as well as Vijayaraje Scindia's switch from the Congress to the Jana Sangh in 1967.

"I would like to thank Congress president Sonia Gandhiji for taking the strong steps to expel the leader who was promoting anti-party activities and factionalism," the IYC chief said.

"No person is, nor will be greater than the party," he added.

