Congress's Answer to Highest Unemployment Rate in the Country : Cash Doles For Haryana's Youths

The Congress in its manifesto that will be released on Friday is likely to announce monthly pay-outs of Rs 10,000 to all unemployed post-graduate youths and a monthly allowance of Rs 7,000 to graduate unemployed youths.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
File photo of Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

New Delhi: An embattled Congress in Haryana, which witnessed the dramatic exit of its leader Ashok Tanwar over a leadership tussle, hopes to make a comeback in the Haryana Assembly elections as it is likely to promise cash doles for the unemployed youth in its manifesto.

The Congress in its manifesto that will be released on Friday is likely to announce monthly pay-outs of Rs 10,000 to all unemployed post-graduate youths and a monthly allowance of Rs 7,000 to graduate unemployed youths, according to a report in the news outlet Deccan Herald.

This could possibly turn the tides for the party as Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country at nearly 29%. Congress will, however, be forced to reach into the government coffers to cater to the massive cash doles.

The weeks leading up to the elections slated for October 21 have been tumultuous one with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is helming Congress's campaign, demanding the BJP to issue a white paper on the debt incurred by the state.

Hooda said that the state debt was at Rs 70,000 crore when he left the Chief Minister's office and grew to Rs 1 lakh crore under the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

