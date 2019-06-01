Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Congress's Divya Spandana Congratulates FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman. But There's a Catch

In a subtle swipe at the new finance minister, Spandana pointed at the GDP which has slipped to 5.8%.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 12:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress's Divya Spandana Congratulates FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman. But There's a Catch
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo/PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: As Nirmala Sitharaman took charge as the Finance Minister on Friday, she was applauded for being only the second woman in the political history of India to take up the role. Sitharaman received wishes from unexpected quarters, like from Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana.

Spandana congratulated her saying that it was a proud moment for the women folk. However, the message wasn’t all good. In a subtle swipe at the new finance minister, Spandana pointed at the GDP which has slipped to 5.8%.

“Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhi ji in 1970-makes us women folk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes- (sic),” Spandana wrote in the tweet.




According to the data revealed by the Centrals Statistics Office (CSO), the GDP in the January-March period slipped to 5.8%, its slowest pace in 17 quarters. With this India falls behind China's pace for the first time in nearly two years. The CSO attributed the slump to poor performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also congratulated Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister.

"As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she's shattered the glass ceiling by all means," the Peoples Democratic Party president said in a tweet, congratulating the former defence minister.




Sitharaman served as the Defence Minister in the previous cabinet. She took oath on Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Finance portfolio was earlier held by senior leader Arun Jaitley who opted out of the new government citing health reasons.

A supporter of PM Modi and his policies in defence and security, Sitharaman has been an active face in national media over the past year, defending the government’s stance on the Rafale deal in Parliament and standing up to sexist remarks from Opposition leaders.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram