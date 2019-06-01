Congress's Divya Spandana Congratulates FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman. But There's a Catch

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Congress's Divya Spandana Congratulates FinMin Nirmala Sitharaman. But There's a Catch
In a subtle swipe at the new finance minister, Spandana pointed at the GDP which has slipped to 5.8%.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo/PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: As Nirmala Sitharaman took charge as the Finance Minister on Friday, she was applauded for being only the second woman in the political history of India to take up the role. Sitharaman received wishes from unexpected quarters, like from Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana.
Spandana congratulated her saying that it was a proud moment for the women folk. However, the message wasn’t all good. In a subtle swipe at the new finance minister, Spandana pointed at the GDP which has slipped to 5.8%.
“Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhi ji in 1970-makes us women folk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes- (sic),” Spandana wrote in the tweet.
According to the data revealed by the Centrals Statistics Office (CSO), the GDP in the January-March period slipped to 5.8%, its slowest pace in 17 quarters. With this India falls behind China's pace for the first time in nearly two years. The CSO attributed the slump to poor performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also congratulated Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister.
"As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she's shattered the glass ceiling by all means," the Peoples Democratic Party president said in a tweet, congratulating the former defence minister.
Sitharaman served as the Defence Minister in the previous cabinet. She took oath on Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Finance portfolio was earlier held by senior leader Arun Jaitley who opted out of the new government citing health reasons.
A supporter of PM Modi and his policies in defence and security, Sitharaman has been an active face in national media over the past year, defending the government’s stance on the Rafale deal in Parliament and standing up to sexist remarks from Opposition leaders.
Spandana congratulated her saying that it was a proud moment for the women folk. However, the message wasn’t all good. In a subtle swipe at the new finance minister, Spandana pointed at the GDP which has slipped to 5.8%.
“Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhi ji in 1970-makes us women folk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes- (sic),” Spandana wrote in the tweet.
Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhi ji in 1970-makes us women folk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes- https://t.co/gOARWiXHJG— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 31, 2019
According to the data revealed by the Centrals Statistics Office (CSO), the GDP in the January-March period slipped to 5.8%, its slowest pace in 17 quarters. With this India falls behind China's pace for the first time in nearly two years. The CSO attributed the slump to poor performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also congratulated Sitharaman for becoming the first woman to take charge as a full-time Union finance minister.
"As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she's shattered the glass ceiling by all means," the Peoples Democratic Party president said in a tweet, congratulating the former defence minister.
Congratulations to @nsitharaman on her new role as Finance Minister. As the first woman to helm this crucial portfolio full time, she’s shattered the glass ceiling by all means.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 31, 2019
Sitharaman served as the Defence Minister in the previous cabinet. She took oath on Thursday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Finance portfolio was earlier held by senior leader Arun Jaitley who opted out of the new government citing health reasons.
A supporter of PM Modi and his policies in defence and security, Sitharaman has been an active face in national media over the past year, defending the government’s stance on the Rafale deal in Parliament and standing up to sexist remarks from Opposition leaders.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | See Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Holder
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results