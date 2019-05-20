Take the pledge to vote

Congress's Hibi Eden likely to Win Ernakulum, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

Ernakulum has been the traditional bastion of Congress. Congress has lost Ernakulum Lok Sabha Constituency only thrice since 1952.

News18.com

May 20, 2019
As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.

As per News18-IPSOS survey, Congress candidate Hibi Eden may emerge as a winner from the Ernakulum Lok Sabha Constituency based in the southern state of Kerala. He is in contest with Communist Party of Indian (Marxist) (CPM) candidate P Rajeev.

Hibi Eden is currently one of the Member of the Legislative Assembly representing Congress.

Ernakulum has been the traditional bastion of Congress. Congress has lost Ernakulum Lok Sabha Constituency only thrice since 1952. That was in the year 1952, 1996 and in a By-Election in 2005.

The seat is currently held by Congress Stalwart KV Thomas from Congress party.

In 2014 General Election, KV Thomas had defeated the Left backed Independent candidate Christy Fernandez with a margin of 87,047 votes. He obtained 41.6 per cent of the overall votes.

In 2009 General Election, KV Thomas had defeated Sindhu Joy of CPM with a margin of 11,790 votes. He received 46 per cent of the overall votes.

The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.

The final results will be announced on May 23.
