Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, Son Receive Threats Ahead of RS Elections, File Complaint

With barely ten days to go before the Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Karnataka, Congress nominee Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank have complained to the state police about threat calls made to them.

In his complaint letter addressed to Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood, Priyank Kharge says the family received a call on June 7 on its landline number, which was received by his father. The person on the other end threatened him for contesting the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Priyank Kharge also said that around the same time, he got at least 10 missed calls on his cell phone from an unknown number between 12:36am and 12:53am. When the calls persisted, he received one at 1am and the person again threatened the family. The person on the other end is said to have spoken in Hindi and English. The letter requests the police to trace the unknown numbers and take strict action against the perpetrators.

Kharge, 77, submitted his nomination papers on Monday. After winning 10 consecutive elections since 1972, the former union minister lost the 2019 lok sabha polls from his home seat of Kalaburgi.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has urged CM BS Yediyurappa to set up a special investigation team to look into the matter.

