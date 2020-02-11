Congress's Vikaspuri Candidate Mukesh Sharma Accepts Defeat Even Before Early Trends Trickle in

New Delhi: Congress candidate from Vikaspuri Mukesh Sharma on Tuesday accepted his defeat even before the early trends started pouring in ahead of the results for the February 8 Delhi polls.

Taking to Twitter, Sharma — a four-time MLA — said: "I accept my defeat, and thank all the voters and Congress workers of Vikaspuri constituency. I hope that there will be a holistic development of the area. I will continue to fight for the development of Delhi, Vikaspuri and Uttam Nagar constituencies in future also.”

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the majority mark of 36 as per early trends, while the BJP is leading on 20+ seats in massive improvement from its 2015 tally. Counting has been halted due to technical glitches in three north Delhi centres, and yet to begin in two others as the returning officers haven't reached yet.

This time, a total of 672 candidates are in the fray for the Delhi Assembly, of which 593 are male and 79 female candidates. This election saw a total of 62.59 per cent voting, which is about five per cent less than the 2015 Assembly elections of 67.49 per cent.

Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies. The centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

