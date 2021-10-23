Cong's 9 Promises For 2022 UP Polls: Farm Loan Waiver, Cheap Electricity, Smart Phones, Two-wheelers

The Congress party has announced nine major promises as a part of their manifesto for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Apart from providing smartphones and electric scooty to girls, the party has also promised a complete farm loan waiver and reducing the electricity bills to half.

The party also promises to waive off pending electricity bills during the Covid period, if they are voted to power in the State in 2022 elections.

In the nine promises that Congress has made to the people of UP, the party promises to increase the MSP of wheat to Rs 2,500 and an MSP of Rs 400 for sugarcane farmers. The Congress has also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to the families who are facing a crisis due to Corona. Apart from this, the party has also promised 20 lakh government jobs to the youth of the State.

However, the farm loan waiver and reducing electricity bills was also a part of the Congress manifesto for Uttar Pradesh in the 2017 UP Assembly elections with a similar slogan of ‘Karza Maaf Bijli Half’. However, unlike the promise of scooty for graduate girls this time, the Congress in 2017 had promised free bicycles for girl students from High School to Intermediate.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had announced that Congress will reserve 40% tickets for upcoming UP elections for women candidates. “No one is here to protect you. Only those who talk about protecting you are protected, but not you," she said, appealing for more women in politics.

Priyanka also announced that applications have been sought from all 403 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh till November 15.

Meanwhile, the Congress party will hold a meeting of the CEC today regarding the selection of candidates for the UP elections, this meeting will be held at 6 pm through VC. In which many Congress leaders from different places will join. If Congress sources are to be believed, more focus will be on women candidates in today’s meeting. An attempt will be made to give a message by giving priority to women in the first list.

