Cong's Candidates in Resort, BJP Calls Meet, AAP's Mann in Chandigarh: Parties Prepare Ahead of Results

A day before the results of assembly elections in five states, political parties including the BJP and the Congress have started making preparations for the poll outcome. While the BJP have called a meeting of their candidates in Goa, the Congress has asked its Goa candidates to stay in a hotel until Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Congress’ high command has deputed senior leaders for poll management ahead of the results to Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

With the counting to start in few hours, here is how political parties are making their preparations to form government or, in other case, keeping the flock together:

- BJP will hold a meeting of the candidates in Goa today at 4pm at a hotel in capital Panjim. Goa Incharge Devendra Fadnavis, CM Pramod Sawant, CT Ravi and Goa state president Sadanand Tanawade will attend the meeting.

- The Congress while appealing candidates to not fall prey to poaching held meeting at a Beach Resort in Goa. Sources told News18 that top party leaders have asked all Cogress candidates to stay united.

Advertisement

- Congress’ Calangute candidate Michael Lobo was spotted today exercising at Bambolim beach, where the party has convened its election candidates and leaders in a hotel.

- AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is travelling to Chandigarh from his hometown. He will stay in the capital on Wednesday and tomorrow at 8 am he will reach the counting centre at Dhuri.

- Congress has deputed Karnataka Congress chief DK Sivakumar, who has earlier performed similar roles for the party in post-poll situations, will be the special observer in Goa in view of poaching rumours.

- The grand old party had deputed General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, senior Chhattisgarh leader TS Singh Deo and Vincent Pala to Manipur.

- Congress’ General secretary Ajay Maken and party spokesperson Pawan Khera have been stationed in Punjab.

- Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, who is in Dehradun, said that in case of a hung assembly, the winners may be moved to Rajasthan.

- Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP President Sadanand Tanawde on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The meeting came after exit poll results which gave the Bharatiya Janata Party a slight edge in the state, sparking speculations of likely post-election scenarios.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.