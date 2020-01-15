Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Cong's Exit Won't Affect Our Vote-bank: As Rift Widens, DMK's Duraimurugan Hits out at Old Ally

Duraimurugan's statement came a day after another senior party functionary, TR Baalu, said only time will tell if the DMK-Congress alliance would continue or not.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 15, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cong's Exit Won't Affect Our Vote-bank: As Rift Widens, DMK's Duraimurugan Hits out at Old Ally
File photo of DMK treasurer Duraimurugan with party president MK Stalin.

Chennai: The alliance between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress is going through a patchy phase with voices from both camps speaking out against each other.

Senior leader and DMK treasurer Duraimurugan on Wednesday said his party’s vote-bank would not be affected even if the Congress chooses to walk out of the alliance.

“Those (Congress) who want to leave us, can do so. What’s there for us to lose? We don’t care about the Congress exiting the alliance. I specifically do not care. The grand old party’s move would not have any impact on our votes. Only if it existed (Congress vote bank) should we have any concern,” he said at a Pongal festival event organised by party cadres in Vellore.

Duraimurugan's statement came a day after another senior party functionary, TR Baalu, said only time will tell if the DMK-Congress alliance would continue or not.

When asked about Baalu’s remark, Duraimurugan said, “He said time will tell, but I am giving the answer now.”

Soon after, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram hit out at Duraimurugan and asked him about the Vellore Lok Sabha by-election in which the latter’s son, DM Kathir Anand, was declared winner. At the time, the two parties were in alliance.

When a response was sought from Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri, he said he is yet to listen to what Duraimurugan had to say and will not be able to comment until then.

The rift between the DMK and its ally came out in the open last Friday when Alagiri issued a statement accusing the former of not following the coalition dharma and criticising party chief MK Stalin over the seat-sharing deal in the recently held local body elections.

On Tuesday, Baalu said, “The statement made by the Tamil Nadu Congress president is a direct accusation on the DMK president. Our party cadres are disappointed with his remark. Instead, they (Congress leaders) could have spoken to us directly. Only time will tell if the alliance continues or not.”

The DMK had sent Baalu as its representative to attend a meeting of opposition parties, headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on January 13. The meeting was to decide on a strategy against the government over the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed implementation of the National Register of Citizens. Though Baalu was in the national capital, he skipped the meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram