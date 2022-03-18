Cong's Ghulam Nabi Azad, Other G-23 Leaders to Meet Sonia and Rahul Gandhi Today

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and some other members of the G-32 group will meet interim party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi today, as per sources. This meeting comes after a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting on March 14 in which the party’s poor performance in the recent assembly elections was discussed.

The time of the meeting will be fixed after talking to Sonia Gandhi and will be informed, Rahul Gandhi had said to sources quoted by news agency ANI. Earlier, only Azad was scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik were the only three from the Group of 23 leaders, who have repeatedly pressed for organisational overhaul, present at the meeting of the CWC, which has a large number of Gandhi family loyalists.

A day after the Group of 23 pitched for an “inclusive and collective leadership" in the Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, one of its members, met Rahul Gandhi and the two leaders were learnt to have discussed a revamp of the party organisation, a key demand of the dissenters.

The meeting is being seen as an attempt by the Gandhi family to reach out to the G-23, which has shown signs of increasing aggression on the leadership issue after Congress’s abject loss in the assembly elections in five states.

During the meeting that lasted around an hour and half, they deliberated on the party’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, sources said. Gandhi, a former Congress president, had called Hooda for a discussion on the political situation in Haryana. However, the discussion spilled over to the party’s abysmal performance in the elections in the five states.

Deputy Leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha and another G-23 leader Anand Sharma also joined Hooda at Azad’s residence where they discussed the outcome of his meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Later in the evening, Sibal also met Azad at the latter’s residence. Hooda, according to sources, told Gandhi that G-23 leaders were not hankering for any position but only seeking to strengthen the party.

Amid calls by a section of Gandhi family loyalists for action against Kapil Sibal, who recently said the Gandhis should step aside and pave the way for someone else to take over the reins of the party, Hooda is learnt to have conveyed to Rahul Gandhi that such a step will be unacceptable to the grouping as the dissident leader had only spoken about strengthening the Congress.

T S Singh Deo, a minister in Chhattisgarh, was the latest Congress leader to demand action against Sibal on Thursday for speaking against the party leadership.

