Cong’s Jairam Ramesh Takes Dig at States Diluting Modi Govt's Motor Vehicles Act

BJP governments in Gujarat and Uttarakhand have already announced reduction in fines, which have risen steeply in the amended motor vehicles law.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a swipe at the Modi government over states "diluting" the 2019 Motor Vehicles Act, saying they are quoting the same article of the Constitution that BJP leader Arun Jaitley had invoked in 2013 to dilute the Land Acquisition Act.

BJP governments in Gujarat and Uttarakhand have already announced reduction in fines, which have risen steeply in the amended motor vehicles law, while Uttar Pradesh government is mulling reducing the penalties.

Post imposition of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, from September 1, hefty penalties by police for breaking traffic rules have hit headlines.

"Modi government had pushed states to dilute progressive 2013 Land Acquisition Act. Now states (including BJP-ruled ones) are diluting 2019 Motor Vehicles Act quoting the same Article of the Constitution that Jaitley invoked to weaken Land Acquisition Act and Gadkari is crying foul," Ramesh said.

