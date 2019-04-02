English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cong's Promise to Repeal Sedition Law Will Make Terrorists Smile, Says Amit Shah
Repealing the sedition law will lead to chanting of slogans like "Bharat tere tukde honge" by anti-national gangs instead of "Bharat mata ki jai", claimed the BJP president.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah. (Credits: ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday dubbed the Congress's election manifesto a "pack of lies" and said it was an insult to the country's people and its brave soldiers.
In a statement, he hit out at the opposition party over its promise to repeal Section 124A (sedition law) and review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, saying it is bringing a smile to terrorists and separatists while lowering the morale of the armed forces.
Repealing the sedition law will lead to chanting of slogans like "Bharat tere tukde honge" (India will break into pieces) by anti-national gang instead of "Bharat mata ki jai" (Hail Mother India) under the Congress rule, he claimed.
"Removing AFSPA will snatch armed forces' weapon to attack terrorists," Shah added.
Shah said the party was misleading people in the name of its NYAY scheme or the Minimum Income Support Programme (MISP).
The Congress, in its manifesto released Tuesday, said it aims to bring NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) or MISP to provide Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest 20 per cent families in India and eliminate abject poverty by 2030.
Terming NYAY as a scheme of "injustice", Shah said the Congress was just trying to extract votes by misleading with its "big lie" of MISP as it said it will implement the policy once the economy expands and support will be taken from state governments. Congress is doing injustice to people in the garb of doing justice, he said.
Shah said this was not the first time the Congress party was lying. It has a long history of lies. Not a single promise has been fulfilled by the party yet, he said.
He also took a dig at the party's promise to amend Code of Criminal Procedure.
Hitting out at the Congress over former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remark on having a separate President and Prime Minister for the state, Shah said, "Will Congress answer how can one country have two Prime Ministers? Is Jammu and Kashmir not a part of India?"
He also asked whom was the Congress trying to impress by promising unconditional dialogue with separatists and what is the reason that terrorists, separatists, the Pakistani prime minister and the Congress have same kind of language in their manifestos.
In a statement, he hit out at the opposition party over its promise to repeal Section 124A (sedition law) and review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, saying it is bringing a smile to terrorists and separatists while lowering the morale of the armed forces.
Repealing the sedition law will lead to chanting of slogans like "Bharat tere tukde honge" (India will break into pieces) by anti-national gang instead of "Bharat mata ki jai" (Hail Mother India) under the Congress rule, he claimed.
"Removing AFSPA will snatch armed forces' weapon to attack terrorists," Shah added.
Shah said the party was misleading people in the name of its NYAY scheme or the Minimum Income Support Programme (MISP).
The Congress, in its manifesto released Tuesday, said it aims to bring NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) or MISP to provide Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest 20 per cent families in India and eliminate abject poverty by 2030.
Terming NYAY as a scheme of "injustice", Shah said the Congress was just trying to extract votes by misleading with its "big lie" of MISP as it said it will implement the policy once the economy expands and support will be taken from state governments. Congress is doing injustice to people in the garb of doing justice, he said.
Shah said this was not the first time the Congress party was lying. It has a long history of lies. Not a single promise has been fulfilled by the party yet, he said.
He also took a dig at the party's promise to amend Code of Criminal Procedure.
Hitting out at the Congress over former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remark on having a separate President and Prime Minister for the state, Shah said, "Will Congress answer how can one country have two Prime Ministers? Is Jammu and Kashmir not a part of India?"
He also asked whom was the Congress trying to impress by promising unconditional dialogue with separatists and what is the reason that terrorists, separatists, the Pakistani prime minister and the Congress have same kind of language in their manifestos.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- England Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford Filmed Throwing Punches in Bar Brawl After Fiancée Gets Abused
- Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress
- Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Inappropriately
- PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Need to Know
- What Were The Pro-BJP and Pro-Congress Pages Actually Posting on Facebook, Leading to a Crackdown
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results