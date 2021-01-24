Cong's Ravneet Singh Bittu Attacked at Singhu Border; MP Says Miscreants Given Cash to Discredit Stir

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was allegedly assaulted, pushed around and his turban pulled off on Sunday at the Singhu border in Delhi where thousands of farmers are staging a protest against three farm sector laws introduced by the Centre.

Calling it "murderous attack" by some "mischievous elements" during a 'Jan Sansad' programme, the Ludhiana MP said, "We had gone to participate in a meeting called by farmer leaders. Upon reaching the site, we were ambushed, as if by guerilla warriors who were armed with sticks & other weapons. We're not going to take any action now as the farmers' movements are still going on."

Bittu's vehicle was also damaged in the attack at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Memorial where he had gone with Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and party MLA Kulbir Singh Zira to attend the event.

He further said the miscreants are being given huge amounts of cash to wave Khalistani flags and discredit the movement. "I have been saying for a while. There are miscreant elements. People carrying Khalistani flags. But what can farmer leaders do to verify identities among such numbers of people. They are being given anything between Rs 1 crore to Rs 80 lakh for waving flags and I am a target anyway," Bittu said.

Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995, Aujla and Zira have been holding a protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the past several days in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Bittu claimed a few people thrashed him near the memorial and pulled off his turban. He described the incident as a "murderous attack". Bittu was also pushed around by angry protesters. In the melee, Zira's turban also came off.

Some people were trying to save him and escorted him to his vehicle. However, even as Bittu entered into his vehicle, a group of people attacked his SUV with sticks, broke its glass panes, rear windscreen and damaged its front windshield. The reason why Bittu was attacked was not immediately clear.

Zira also blamed "some mischievous people" for the attack, saying farmers could not indulge in such activity.

