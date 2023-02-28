Amid the uproar over Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday launched a veiled attack on the BJP-led Central government by sharing a list of leaders against whom graft probes were allegedly stalled after they switched sides.

Taking to Twitter, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said he ‘guesses’ the ‘na khaunga na khane dunga‘ (will neither eat nor let eat) slogan, widely attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was “only talking about beef".

The list shared by Tharoor included names of eight leaders-Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, Suvendu Adhikari, Bhavna Gawli, Yashwant Jadhav, Yamini Jadhav, Pratap Sarnaik and Narayan Rane — who were earlier in Opposition, but later either joined the BJP or its allies.

The widely circulated list claimed that there were graft probes against these leaders, which were stalled after they switched sides in support of the BJP.

“This is going around, so sharing as received. Always wondered about the meaning of ‘na khaunga na khane dunga‘ . I guess he was only talking about beef!" Tharoor said, referring to the anti-graft slogan attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is going around, so sharing as received. Always wondered about the meaning of न खाऊँगा न खाने दूँगा. I guess he was only talking about beef! pic.twitter.com/oggXdXX8Ac— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 28, 2023

The Congress leader’s comment came at a time when Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been sent to five-day CBI custody in an excise policy scam case.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia after nearly eight hours of questioning on various aspects of the now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22, which the probe agency says suffered from irregularities both in its formulation and implementation, allegedly intended to benefit people with links to the AAP.

