Cong's Situation in UP, Agenda for 2022: In Raebareli, What Party Workers Told Sonia & Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: The Bhuemau Guest House in Raebareli is once again buzzing with political activities as Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrived in the town to participate in a brain-storming training session held for UP Congress workers.

UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu along with various district chiefs of the grand old party are also participating in the four-day long training camp that began on Wednesday.

The Congress Chief and general secretary reportedly held a meeting of senior leaders and workers, who apprised them of the on ground situation of the party in the state. The Congress leaders also discussed plans and gave mantras to the leaders to combat the juggernaut of ruling BJP in the state in the upcoming 2022 state assembly polls.

According to sources in the Congress party, the leaders were apprised about the strategy and ideology of the Congress party in order to counter the misinformation allegedly spread by other parties.

Sources also suggested that do’s and dont’s for social media were also told to the UPCC leaders and Congress workers present in the session. "Tips were also given on how to further strengthen the base of the party in the state ahead of 2022 state assembly polls," a senior Congress leader, who was part of the session, revealed.

"It was also discussed on how to counter the strategy of BJP. We have contesting in alliance with other political parties in the state. Also discussion was done on how to counter the ideological differences with the Sangh (RSS). This will definitely help us in preparing our base and cadres for the 2022 state assembly polls," added the leader.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi made a veiled attack on political opponents without taking their name and said that Union Minister Amit Shah is giving a challenging to those leaders on CAA who have not come out of their homes to fight against him but are instead talking about problems of other states. “Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam. The Union Minister is challenging those who have not stepped out of their house and those who should be challenged are speaking about problems of other states,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, other suggestions which were made during the key meeting included a proposal of meeting with farmers and discussion about their problems. Also, it was proposed that public representatives should be ‘gheraoed’ and held accountable for the issues faced by farmers. The issue of booth level committees was also discussed in the meeting.

