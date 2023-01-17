The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should try to convert ‘Amrit Kaal’ into ‘Kartavya Kaal’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party’s national executive meeting on Tuesday, according to sources, adding that the party leaders should establish a connect with Muslims too.

Modi said many from the Muslim community want to stay connected with the BJP and the leaders should do an outreach towards the community, in continuation with the Sneh Yatras for groups that are away from the party, which were discussed in the previous executive meet, said sources.

“The PM said that while we have a duty towards Pasmandas and Bora Muslims, who are backward in their own community, whether they vote for us or not, the party should also reach out to educated Muslims," claimed sources.

“There are traders in the Muslim community that want to connect with the BJP. They look towards us and we should be receptive," stated the PM.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, briefed on the PM’s address and said leaders need to work amid people and serve them irrespective whether they vote for the BJP or not, even as he mentioned that only 400 days are left for the elections.

“The BJP has reached every strata of society. The PM has asked to not do this for votes, but for people and the country. People will then connect automatically,” said Fadnavis.

“The PM stated that the BJP is not just a political movement, but an instrument to provide service to people. Modi said there are 400 days left for the elections and we should service electorates during the time," he said.

A list of tasks was also given to party leaders:

The BJP Morchas should do programmes in border villages. These villages should be brought into mainstream. “Our connect with these villages should become stronger," said Fadnavis.

If there is malnutrition, the BJP cadre should also contribute to provide nutrition as part of social service.

Under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, states should the culture of others and leaders were asked to take up programmes like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

Similar to a programme that is aimed at saving the girl child, the PM said the leaders need to save ‘Dharti Mata’ which is getting polluted by chemicals and fertilizers. “We need to listen to our motherland and the BJP should work in tandem with the government to inspire farmers go for organic agriculture," said Fadnavis, quoting PM Modi.

The PM also said that those between 18 and 25 years, who haven’t seen the earlier government’s “kushashan", need to be made aware of the principles of democracy. The party needs to tell them about the journey till the “current sushashan".

The PM also told the gathering that the BJP elects members democratically. So primary members’ sammelan should be organised in each district.

“All I can say is that the PM’s was not a political address, but the address of a statesman who believes that the motherland is above everything else. Everyone thought it would be an address for the elections, but he told us that we all should ensure that the BJP reaches everywhere," said Fadnavis.

