Consensus for NDA Candidate for Post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman: Sources

In last-minute negotiations between the government and the opposition, sources indicate there will be no contest for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, hours after NDA's Harivansh filed his nomination papers.

Sources in the opposition had hinted they would put up DMK's Tiruchi Siva as candidate.

Top sources in the DMK have now indicated that party chief MK Stalin has decided to not allow Siva to contest for the post. Harivansh is likely to secure at least 138 votes out of the 243.

The government has reached out to opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, DMK SP and BSP, to put up a unanimous candidate. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have spoken to all opposition parties.

Most opposition parties, including BSP and SP, have expressed their support to Harivansh, top government sources told CNN-News18.