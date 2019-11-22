Consensus on Uddhav Thackeray for Maharashtra CM Candidate, Says NCP's Sharad Pawar After Talks

New Delhi: The new government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said in Mumbai on Friday.

Emerging from a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, NCP and Sena, who are making efforts to form the government in the state, Pawar said a consensus has been reached on Thackeray's leadership.

"There is a consensus that the leadership of the government will be with Uddhav Thackeray," he told reporters after the meeting at Nehru Centre in central Mumbai, adding those in attendance deliberated extensively on finalising an agenda for governance.

Meanwhile, Thackeray briefly said the discussions were held in detail to and efforts are on to ensure no issues are left out.

The proposed Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Sena-NCP-Congress is likely to hold a press conference on Saturday where the final details will be shared with the media.

"After the press conference tomorrow, we shall make attempts to stake claim at the earliest possible opportunity," NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Top leaders of the Sena, Congress and NCP met in Mumbai on Friday to give shape to new government to be led by the Thackeray-headed party, nearly a month after Assembly poll results were announced.

Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut (all Shiv Sena), Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Avinash Pande, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan (Congress), Praful Patel, Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar (NCP) took part in the meeting.

The state has been facing a political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.

The NCP and the Congress, pre-poll allies, won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. The combined tally of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress is way beyond the majority mark of 145. The state is currently under President's rule.

