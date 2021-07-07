Considered Close Aide of Former UP CM Kalyan Singh, BL Verma Now in Team Modi 2.0

BL Verma, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh and the national vice president of the party’s OBC Morcha, was on Wednesday inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s council of ministers. The leader is considered a close aide of former UP CM Kalyan Singh.

The Rajya Sabha lawmaker took over as the chairman of UP state construction and infrastructure development corporation in 2018. Verma started off as a party worker in Badaun and became a prominent leader among the OBC communities, especially the Lodhis in western UP. He is also the state vice president of BJP.

The party’s decision to induct Verma in the central team has come ahead of crucial Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022. Before the assembly elections, the last of the rural polls is also scheduled to be held on July 10. The candidates have to be nominated by Thursday.

