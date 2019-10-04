'Conspiracy Against Rahul, Sonia's Lackeys Given Preference': Sanjay Nirupam Sees Bleak Future for Cong

New Delhi: The crisis within the Congress came to a head on Friday with the party's former Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam alleging conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi. "There is a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi...people working closely with Sonia Gandhi are showing bias," he said.

The fissures in the party have been deepening with several of its leaders, including Nirupam and Ashok Tanwar, raising issues with the distribution of tickets for the Maharashtra and Haryana polls respectively.

"Congress' hierarchy structure is extremely faulty and will cause the party more problems in the future," Nirupam pointed out and added, "On October 24 we will lose our deposit. That will be our fate after elections."

Giving an instance of this apparent malaise in the power structure, Nirupam said that whatever a leader like Bhupinder Hooda says is heard but other Haryana leaders are neglected. "There are leaders who are working under Sonia Gandhi, who have now become lackeys and they are the ones who are being preferred," he said.

He had earlier said that his recommendations to the party for the polls had been rejected. He had even tweeted saying that it seems the Congress doesn't want his services anymore. On Thursday he once again said that if will be targetted this way in the future, he will have little choice but to quit.

Nirupam is known to wield considerable influence in Mumbai North and had even unsuccessfully contested the 2014 elections from the constituency. He was replaced as the city Congress chief ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in March following complaints by a section of party leaders that he functioned in a "unilateral" manner.

Former Union minister Milind Deora had replaced Nirupam. However, Deora had resigned from the post last month following the party's debacle in the general elections.

The Congress has been embroiled with infighting in its party units across several states, including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The party's ranks in Madhya Pradesh have been witnessing a power struggle between former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, incumbent Chief Minsiter Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Whereas in Rajasthan, the tussles between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot have kept the party on tenterhooks.

