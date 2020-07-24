'Conspiracy' Behind Allegation of My Involvement in Credit Society Scam, Says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday dismissed the allegation of his involvement in a credit society scam in Rajasthan as a "political conspiracy" and took a swipe at the Congress, saying leaders of a party whose central leadership is "on bail" have been going after him. A city court in the state has asked the Rajasthan Police to probe a complaint alleging the involvement of Shekhawat in a credit society scam.

The development comes amid allegations by the Congress that the minister, a senior BJP leader from the state, is involved in a bid to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. Shekhawat told reporters, "There is a political conspiracy behind this. Connect the recent incidents. The matter will be clear to you in some time as to how and why some people have joined hands and with what motive to hatch such a conspiracy."

The matter was already probed earlier and a charge sheet filed, he said, adding that if the court orders another probe, then it will be done. Referring to some purported audio clips linked to alleged efforts to topple the state government, Shekhawat said he has also been targeted over "fake" audio tapes.

"When people of a party whose entire central leadership is on bail make such allegations, then people can see and understand everything," he said. The BJP leader said Gehlot and some other Congress leaders are throwing mud at him in their "frustration" over feud and disintegration in their own party.

Taking a swipe at Gehlot over his remarks that he should not be blamed if people gherao the Raj Bhawan, he said the statement is "anarchic" and does not behove a person holding a constitutional post. Gehlot has accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of acting under pressure to not call an assembly session.

The chief minister urged the governor to decide on the basis of his conscience. Otherwise, he added, they would "not be responsible" if people of the state gherao the Raj Bhawan.