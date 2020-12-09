‘Plot to Show Khalistanis Part of Farmers' Protest’: Sena Compares BJP IT Cell to Nazi Propagandist

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana stirred a controversy on Wednesday by referring to the BJP IT cell as 'Joseph Goebbels' father', who was the Minister of Propaganda in Nazi Germany. The newspaper in its editorial slammed the central government over the farmers' issue, claiming that the BJP is trying to bring in anarchy.

"Khalistan issue is over. But the conspiracy seems to be to spread anarchy by linking the nabbed terrorists to Khalistan, and by showing that Khalistanis are a part of farmers' protest. Goebbels' fathers are the commanders of BJP IT cell," the editorial said.

In the editorial, Shiv Sena attacking the BJP said, "To create an environment of fear and terror in the country and to gain political benefits by showing that they are the only protectors, seems to be the strategy. Instead of pacifying people, it is interested in letting the unrest simmer."

"Government controls the media and the systems and yet it could not stop the farmers protest and the Bharat bandh. It is a befitting reply to government-sponsored anarchy," it added.

Comparing this to the Emergency Indira Gandhi imposed in 1975, Saamana said that during that time there was a threat to Indira Gandhi. The editorial also said that the opposition was trying to bring in anarchy.

"During that time the Union ministers were murdered, train services were stopped. So the worried PM had accused the opposition of bringing in anarchy. But nothing of the sort is happening now. The opposition only wants the government to listen to the farmers’ side of the story," Saamana said.