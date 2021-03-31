Conspirators of Nandigram, Singur Now Slinging Mud at Each Other, Says Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

In a veiled attack on TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on their standoff over crucial Nandigram seat, West Bengal’s former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on Tuesday said the “cunning conspirators" are now divided and slinging mud at each other.

“The silence of the graveyard has engulfed Nandigram and Singur. The conspirators of that cunning drama are divided today and slinging mud at each other," said the ailing 77-year-old communist leader while referring to 2007 Nandigram firing incident in a statement issued by by the Communist Party of India ( Marxist).

The veteran leader’s remarks come a day after Chief Minister Banerjee while addressing a rally in Nandigram accused father-son duo Suvendu Adhikari and Sisir Adhikari of a conspiracy to allow police to enter Nandigram on March 14, 2007 which led to the killing of 14 members of the anti-farm land acquisition movement.

Nandigram has become the hotbed of ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections after Banerjee announced that she will contest from the seat instead of her home turf of Bhwanipore this time. Nandigram strongman and Banerjee’s former close aide Suvendu Adhikari, who recently joined BJP, has given a clarion call to defeat her in his home constituency.

Nandigram is also going to witness a triangular fight after the entry of CPM candidate Minakshi Mukherjee. The Nandigram Assembly constituency goes to polls in the second phase on April 1.

The latest comment from Banerjee against the Adhikari family has created a new controversy with many taking to social media to question her intent about keeping silent about the 2007 firing all these years.

The violent protests in Nandigram in 2007 in which 14 people were killed became one of the major causes of the end of the three decades of Left rule in West Bengal and the rise of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister when the Nandigram witnessed violence following the government’s scheme to acquire land to create a Special Economic Zone for the Salim Group of Indonesia.