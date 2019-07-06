Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Constitution's Articles 370 and 35A will be Scrapped by Modi Govt, Says Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment was speaking to reporters here after launching the BJP's membership drive, which coincided with the 118th birth anniversary of Mookerjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, the BJP's predecessor.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 10:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Constitution's Articles 370 and 35A will be Scrapped by Modi Govt, Says Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot
File photo of Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot
Loading...

Raipur: Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed confidence on Saturday that Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's "dream" of scrapping Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution would be fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government.

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment was speaking to reporters here after launching the BJP's membership drive, which coincided with the 118th birth anniversary of Mookerjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, the BJP's predecessor.

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers the state assembly to define 'permanent residents' for bestowing special rights on them.

"Mookerjee fought against (operation of) Articles 370 and 35A in Kashmir and wanted to abolish these articles from the state. We have been making efforts to fulfil his dream since the time of Jan Sangh. But now it seems the time has come," Gehlot, a senior BJP leader, said.

"Both the issues were part of our election manifesto. We will be successful in fulfilling his dream by abrogating these articles," he added.

ww

Asked if the party aimed to abolish the two articles within a specified period, Gehlot said, "We will be successful in abolishing these articles in the second term of Modi government. The party manifesto is for five years, but it will be done much earlier."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram