Constitution's Articles 370 and 35A will be Scrapped by Modi Govt, Says Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot
The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment was speaking to reporters here after launching the BJP's membership drive, which coincided with the 118th birth anniversary of Mookerjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, the BJP's predecessor.
File photo of Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot
Raipur: Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed confidence on Saturday that Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's "dream" of scrapping Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution would be fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government.
The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment was speaking to reporters here after launching the BJP's membership drive, which coincided with the 118th birth anniversary of Mookerjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, the BJP's predecessor.
Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers the state assembly to define 'permanent residents' for bestowing special rights on them.
"Mookerjee fought against (operation of) Articles 370 and 35A in Kashmir and wanted to abolish these articles from the state. We have been making efforts to fulfil his dream since the time of Jan Sangh. But now it seems the time has come," Gehlot, a senior BJP leader, said.
"Both the issues were part of our election manifesto. We will be successful in fulfilling his dream by abrogating these articles," he added.
ww
Asked if the party aimed to abolish the two articles within a specified period, Gehlot said, "We will be successful in abolishing these articles in the second term of Modi government. The party manifesto is for five years, but it will be done much earlier."
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma Scores Yet Another Ton, Becomes Leading Run-scorer
- Dhaakad First Look: Kangana Ranaut Totally Kills It With Her Action Avatar
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
- PM Modi Terms Union Budget 2019 ‘Green Budget’ as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Benefits on EVs
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s