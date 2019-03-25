English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Consume Poison, Survive: Gujarat Minister's Shiva Dare for Rahul Gandhi
The BJP minister's Shiva jibe incensed the Congress which called it 'extremely unfortunate' and reflective of that party's 'true character' and stemming from the fear of poll defeat.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: A Gujarat minister on Monday tapped into mythology - and controversy - by asking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to consume poison to check if he was indeed an 'avatar' of Lord Shiva as claimed by his party workers.
Addressing a gathering at Bardoli in Surat, Gujarat Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava said Gandhi's "Shiva reincarnation" can be considered true only if he survives after having "500 grams of poison".
"People from the Congress claim Rahul Gandhi is an avatar of Lord Shiva. Now, since Lord Shiva used to consume poison to save people, I want Congress workers to make their leader drink 500 grams of poison," Vasava said.
"If he survives like Lord Shiva after consuming poison, we will all believe he is the true reincarnation of Lord Shiva" Vasava claimed.
The BJP minister's Shiva jibe incensed the Congress which called it "extremely unfortunate" and reflective of that party's "true character" and stemming from the fear of poll defeat.
"Such comments about our leader are extremely unfortunate. This shows the true character of BJP and its leaders. They are making such statements out of frustration as they are seeing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls," Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.
Vasava had earlier this month taken a swipe at the Congress over its demand for proof of India's February 26 Balakot air strike by suggesting that a camera-wielding party leader be tied to a fighter jet to record such aerial action in future.
Addressing a gathering at Bardoli in Surat, Gujarat Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava said Gandhi's "Shiva reincarnation" can be considered true only if he survives after having "500 grams of poison".
"People from the Congress claim Rahul Gandhi is an avatar of Lord Shiva. Now, since Lord Shiva used to consume poison to save people, I want Congress workers to make their leader drink 500 grams of poison," Vasava said.
"If he survives like Lord Shiva after consuming poison, we will all believe he is the true reincarnation of Lord Shiva" Vasava claimed.
The BJP minister's Shiva jibe incensed the Congress which called it "extremely unfortunate" and reflective of that party's "true character" and stemming from the fear of poll defeat.
"Such comments about our leader are extremely unfortunate. This shows the true character of BJP and its leaders. They are making such statements out of frustration as they are seeing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls," Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.
Vasava had earlier this month taken a swipe at the Congress over its demand for proof of India's February 26 Balakot air strike by suggesting that a camera-wielding party leader be tied to a fighter jet to record such aerial action in future.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Bumrah Recovery on Track, No Sign of Stress: Mumbai Indians
- Avengers Endgame: AR Rahman Creates India's Marvel Anthem
- YouTube No Longer a Competition to Netflix, Amazon; Cancels Expensive Hollywood Shows: Report
- Streaming Services Such as Netflix And Amazon Video Now Have More Subscribers Globally Than Cable TV
- Jawa to Auction Motorcycles to Raise Funds for Armed Forces Ahead of Deliveries
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results