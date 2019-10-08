'Contradiction of Modi's Aspirations': Kamal Haasan Condemns Sedition Case Against 49 Celebrities

South superstar Kamal Haasan on Tuesday condemned the sedition case against 49 celebrities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against lynchings in the country and the use of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan as a “war cry”.

Taking to Twitter, Haasan said the Prime minister seeks a “harmonious India” but “49 of my peers have been accused, of sedition, contradicting the PM's aspirations”.

I request as a citizen that Our Higher courts move in to uphold justice with Democracy and quash the case eminating from Bihar. (2/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 8, 2019

Haasan is the latest to call out the case in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur against the celebrities, including directors Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and writer-columnist Ramchandra Guha for alleged sedition over a letter they wrote to the PM in July, voicing concern over growing incidents of mob lynching.

Over 180 members of the cultural community, including actor Naseeruddin Shah, cinematographer Anand Pradhan, historian Romila Thapar and activist Harsh Mander among others, also condemned the FIR on Tuesday.

In new letter issued on Monday, October 7, the eminent personalities questioned how writing an open letter to the prime minister could be called "an act of sedition".

"An FIR has been lodged against forty-nine of our colleagues in the cultural community, simply because they performed their duty as respected members of civil society. They wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister, expressing concern about mob lynching in our country.

"Can this be called an act of sedition? Or is harassment by misusing the courts a ploy to silence citizens' voices?" the letter read.

The signatories, which also included writers Ashok Vajpeyi and Jerry Pinto, academician Ira Bhaskar, poet Jeet Thayil, author Shamsul Islam, musician TM Krishna and filmmaker-activist Saba Dewan, promised they will continue to speak up against silencing of "people's voices".

"All of us, as members of the Indian cultural community, as citizens of conscience, condemn such harassment. We do more: we endorse every word of the letter our colleagues wrote to the Prime Minister.

"This is why we share their letter here once again, and appeal to the cultural, academic and legal communities to do the same. This is why more of us will speak every day. Against mob lynching. Against the silencing of people's voices. Against the misuse of courts to harass citizens," the letter added.

