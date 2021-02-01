Controversial Madhya Pradesh MLA Fails Class 10 Exam, Says She'll Take Supplementary Test & Then Aim for Class 12

Madhya Pradesh MLA Rambai Singh, who is often in the news for various reasons, is again in the spotlight as results of the Madhya Pradesh open school class 10 examinations is out and the lawmaker has failed in one subject.

The MLA, who was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party and is now an independent legislator, had recently taken the high school exams through the correspondence mode.

The lawmaker cleared all the subjects but could not secure pass marks in Science. The MLA from the Pathariya seat in Damoh district is now set to appear in supplementary exams.

Singh made news when she defeated former state finance minister and senior MLA Jayant Malaiya in the 2018 assembly polls on a BSP ticket.

After the Congress came to power, the BSP had supported the government from outside and Rambai Singh remained in controversies by making various contentious statements.

The legislator was again in the spotlight when her husband and other family members were charged in a murder case of a senior Congress leader.

She was often at loggerheads with bureaucrats after locals approached her with grievances.

She was again in the news when some ruling MLAs had gone missing in March last year and the Kamal Nath government plunged into trouble. Some senior ministers including Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh had "rescued" the legislators from a Gurugram hotel.

Later the maverick MLA had embarrassed the Congress government, saying she wasn’t kept at the Gurugram hotel by the BJP.

After the Congress had come to power in 2018, Rambai Singh had locked a bungalow of her choice in Bhopal even before the official allotment took place. Later, public works department officials had broken open the lock.

Moreover, the MLA has also been seen shaking a leg in family functions with friends and family.

The legislator, who likes locking horns with opponents, was unsparing of her own party as well when she was in the BSP.

After she extended support for the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in 2019, Singh was suspended from the party and was later expelled from the organisation by the BSP supremo.

The MLA who was seen appearing in exams in December 2020 while her gunman stood guard outside, says her daughter is her inspiration for pursuing education after a long gap. "I will appear for class 12 exams next," said the MLA, speaking to the media in Damoh.