Controversy Erupts Over Savarkar Picture With Freedom Fighters at UP Assembly

A new controversy has erupted over a picture of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar placed along with the pictures of freedom fighters of the country at the main gate of Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The UP Legislative Council Chairman has taken cognizance of the matter after Congress MLC Deepak Singh wrote a letter opposing the move. Chairman Ram Naresh Yadav has demanded a report from the Principal Secretary in this matter and has asked for a reply within a week on how the photo of Savarkar was found in the gallery of the Legislative Council.

Yadav has said that he came to know about the issue after Singh’s letter not only termed the picture an insult to the great freedom fighters of the country, but also demanded that it be removed and installed in the BJP office.

“Under your chairmanship, the UP government has renovated and beautified the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. I thank them for that but I request with great sorrow that it is an insult to the great freedom fighters to put a picture of Savarkar among the pictures of the freedom fighters and the great men who gave their life for the country. A few months after Savarkar went to jail, he wrote a letter to the British Government that if the British Government forgives him, he will separate himself from the freedom struggle of India and show loyalty to the British Government. He got out of jail and joined the British and campaigned against the Indians. In such a situation, it is objectionable to put Savarkar's picture with the freedom fighters who fought loyally for the independence of the country.”

Singh added, “Savarkar also fought with the British against Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Helped the British by making Hindu-Muslim fight in the policy of divide and rule by the British. Savarkar along with Jinnah also spoke of two nations in his Ahmedabad session. In such a situation, who have spoken the language of Jinnah, fought the war against Subhash Chandra Bose, who had opposed the Quit India campaign against the British, who was released from prison and acted against freedom fighters in the name of loyalty to the forefathers. How can a sensible patriot agree with such a nationalist? Therefore, kindly remove the picture of Savarkar on the main gate of the Vidhan Bhavan and install it in the BJP office, so that the feelings of the great freedom fighters and crores of UP people can be saved from being hurt.”