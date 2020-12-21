Controversy Over MP Youth Congress Polls, BJP Workers Allege Anomalies in Voters' List

Days after organisation polls of Youth Congress concluded in Madhya Pradesh, a senior BJP functionary has levelled allegations of voter list anomalies in the polls.

This comes after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker got elected for the post of Secretary in the organisational polls, levelled allegations of anomalies in poll process and wrote to party's top brass in this regard.

The party was left embarrassed as the list of new office bearers included Harshit Singhai, who had left Congress party months ago with Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and had intimated the party about his decision.

BJP spokesperson from Jabalpur Zama Khan took a swipe at the Congress saying Singhai has left the Congress and is surprised to find his name in the list of opposition party youth wing.

The YC polls were last conducted five years ago in 2015.

The poll process in the run-up to the elections was also marred with several controversies. A senior youth wing functionary, Rahul Khare questioned the counting process and wrote to senior party leaders including president Sonia Gandhi.

Among other things, Khare has also questioned candidates not being informed assembly-wise results, polls held with a single ballot number and those not in the performance list included in the poll process in an erratic manner.

Earlier, Vivek Tripathi- another functionary had also raised objections to the polling process. He primarily objected to the list updated with 2018 voters’ list with the inclusion of 3.5 lakh members and added that large numbers of these members could not vote as their mobile numbers weren’t updated in the final list.

Meanwhile, Tripathi also underlined several anomalies in the voting process. He stated that several functionaries ‘off the record’ are alleging that that process was rigged to favour a particular candidate in the polls.

Dr Vikrant Bhuria, son of senior leader Kantilal Bhuria was elected as state head of the MP Youth Congress, followed by Vipin Wankhede the former state head of NSUI, who was the frontrunner in the race for state head, had withdrawn his candidature surprisingly days ahead of the polling.