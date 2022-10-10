Conversion Row: Police to Question AAP Leader Rajendra Pal Gautam? Ex-Minister Says Got No Notice

Former Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who stepped down amid a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event, on Monday claimed he has not received any notice from Delhi Police regarding further questing over the matter. The police are set to question Gautam on Tuesday over his presence at an event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced.

The former minister said police had already visited his house and inquired about the event, adding that in case of further questioning, he will cooperate with the police.

“I’ve not received any notice from Delhi Police. Some Delhi Police officials came to my house at around 4 pm to inquire about the oath dispute case. I gave complete information. In case of further questioning, or any notice, I’ll cooperate,” he said.

Gautam has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others, a senior official said earlier today. “He will be questioned about his presence at the event and details will be sought from him regarding what actually happened there,” the official said.

Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday after a controversy erupted over his presence at the religious conversion event.

The BJP had used the issue to attack Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaigning in Gujarat and accused him of being “anti-Hindu”.

In a letter shared on Twitter, Gautam said he attended the event in his personal capacity and it had nothing to do with his party or the ministry. He lashed out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and AAP, alleging the saffron party was doing “dirty politics” on the issue.

Gautam, who was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Gurudwara Elections, said he is resigning as minister as he does not want his leader or AAP to be in trouble because of him.

(With PTI inputs)

