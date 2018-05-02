GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Convince' Karnataka Farmers, PM Modi Says in App Address to BJP Kisan Morcha

In his address via the 'Narendra Modi App,' the Prime Minister said, agriculture and farmer welfare has always been the BJP's legacy.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Convince' Karnataka Farmers, PM Modi Says in App Address to BJP Kisan Morcha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP Kisan Morcha Karyakartas via the 'Narendra Modi App' on Wednesday.
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked Karnataka unit workers of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha to “convince” farmers in the state on the need for a government that is “sensitive” to their issues.

In his address via the 'Narendra Modi App,' the Prime Minister said, agriculture and farmer welfare has always been the BJP's legacy. "I keep getting complaints regarding Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana from Karnataka, but one of our MPs has done a great work in his constituency with the help of Kisan Morcha workers," he said.

"The Karnataka government was indifferent... it did not care about the benefits that a farmer can get from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. If the state government was active during drought, it would have benefited farmers, but they did not do it," he said.

Modi had on Tuesday launched his campaign blitzkrieg by addressing three public rallies in the poll-bound state.

Highlighting the role of Kisan Morcha activists in reaching out to the farmers, the Prime Minister called on them to convince farmers about the need for a government that is sensitive to their issues. "We have to convince farmers and we will have to give them confidence that this is the time for a government that is sensitive to farmers, that understands their problems...welfare of farmers is its primary responsibility."

Noting that the media has called his government's 2018-19 budget as farmers' budget and budget for rural India, Modi said, "Agriculture and farmers' welfare has always been our legacy, it has been our nature, it has been our way of thinking."

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You